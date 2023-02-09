Solar panels worth $200,000 were stolen but later were recovered after an investigation in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 26, Rancho Cucamonga deputies took a report of cargo theft at 8291 Milliken Avenue. The victim, Pro Solar Systems, had the solar panels stolen during transit.
On Jan. 31, Detective Strand followed up on the theft. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered unknown subjects had coordinated a fraudulent pickup of the cargo from the warehouse, with a counterfeit bill of lading.
Rancho Cucamonga detectives tracked multiple different transports of the cargo and ultimately determined it was last delivered to a location in North Hollywood. Detectives coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department Cargo Theft Task Force and discovered the location in North Hollywood was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth. The affiliated location in Chatsworth had previously been found in possession of stolen solar panels.
On Feb. 2, the Rancho Cucamonga Detective Bureau served a search warrant at both locations and located all $200,000 worth of stolen solar panels.
Additionally, detectives found an additional 50 pallets of stolen solar panels between both locations. LAPD Cargo Theft Task Force investigators responded to assist with the additional recovered cargo. In total, the detective bureau recovered more than $1 million in stolen property at both locations.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
