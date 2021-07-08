San Bernardino County residents who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have new, weekly options for obtaining a shot -- easily and conveniently.
The vaccination page at SBCovid19.com is continuously updated with special vaccine opportunities being held across the county, such as upcoming events at Chaffey College, Cardenas Markets, McDonald's and many others.
Chaffey College is partnering with Costco to administer the Pfizer vaccine at the Center for the Arts building on the main campus (located at 5885 Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga) Monday, July 12 to Thursday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The county’s partnership with Cardenas Markets demonstrates how these special event vaccine opportunities make it easy to get vaccinated near home at a location people are used to visiting. The next event at the Cardenas on 245 E. Highland Avenue in San Bernardino is happening on Saturday, July 10 from 4-7 p.m.
“This represents yet another strategy for making getting vaccinated as simple and easy as possible,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “We are doing everything we can to enable residents to protect their health without having to travel, wait in line or deal with any other inconvenience. We really appreciate how Cardenas Markets has stepped up to help protect the public’s health.”
A statewide initiative spearheaded by the California Department of Public Health is providing free vaccinations at more than 70 local McDonald’s restaurants across the state -- including restaurant locations in Colton, Lake Arrowhead, Victorville, Big Bear Lake, and San Bernardino. Visitors who receive either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be given a coupon for any one item on the menu.
Although appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcomed at all locations. All special events and ongoing county-administered vaccine sites can be found on the county’s vaccination website.
In Fontana, vaccination appointments are available at the Jessie Turner Center (15556 Summit Avenue) Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. for all individuals ages 12 and above who live or work in San Bernardino County. For more information, visit MyTurn.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.