A special exhibit about the creation of the upcoming Dec. 2 “Curtain of Courage” Memorial will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 19 at the San Bernardino County Museum in Redlands.
The exhibit will display models of the “Curtain of Courage” Memorial, currently under construction at the county’s Government Center.
In addition, the exhibit will feature the project’s renderings and video, and it will introduce Walter Hood, a world-renowned landscape architect and artist who worked on its creation with the families of the 14 victims of the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack and members of the December 2nd Memorial Committee.
Dec. 2 is the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. Fourteen people (including two Fontana residents) were killed and 22 were physically injured during a training meeting for employees of the county’s Environmental Health Services division.
A private event will be held for the families and survivors.
The December 2nd Memorial Committee formed in 2016 and held several meetings to establish an overall vision for the memorial based on shared values.
The committee determined the memorial should recognize the broad diversity and lives of the victims as well as those who stepped up to preserve and protect life. The memorial would also provide enduring recognition of the county employees who witnessed the attack, many of whom were physically injured and all of whom were emotionally impacted.
The committee expressed that the memorial would be a place for quiet reflection, and would result in a space to appropriately and eternally reflect the many important and unique people, stories, and lessons of Dec. 2.
The “Curtain of Courage” Memorial is under construction on the east side of the San Bernardino County Government Center, 385 N. Arrowhead Avenue in San Bernardino, and is expected to be unveiled in the spring.
The San Bernardino County Museum is at 2024 Orange Tree Lane, at the California Street exit from Interstate 10 in Redlands. The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10 (adult), $8 (military or senior), $7 (student), and $5 (child aged 5 to 12). Children under five and Museum Association members are admitted free. Parking is free. For more information, visit www.sbcounty.gov/museum.
