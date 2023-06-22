A special needs person had his bicycle stolen, but it was found by police and the suspect was arrested, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident occurred at a Starbucks in San Bernardino on June 20, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post.
As the victim was inside the building, the suspect stole his bicycle from outside and quickly fled the scene.
A witness confirmed the victim is a regular customer who visits about twice a day.
Officers searched the area and located the suspect, who was detained and positively identified by the witness.
The victim had a name tag on the bicycle with his name on it, followed by “Autism / Low Verbal”.
The suspect was arrested on a theft charge and a probation violation.
