St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino is one of many hospitals in San Bernardino County having to cope with the coronavirus crisis.
"We have learned a great deal throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that informs our delivery of care during the current surge," St. Bernardine said in a statement on Jan. 4. "Our hospitals have always had to adjust staffing to match both the needs and numbers of patients we are caring for, and have done so as quickly as possible. Our staff and physicians are holding up as best as they can and continue to provide safe, compassionate care for all of our patients."
The hospital has been impacted by the recent surge in cases in the county.
"At this time, we have limited ICU capacity remaining in both our COVID ICU and our non-COVID unit," St. Bernardine said.
The hospital staff is hoping that area residents will follow the guidelines established by health authorities to help contain the disease.
"While we have confidence that we have the staff, supplies and PPE to care for our patients, we continue to need our communities’ help in slowing the spread of coronavirus," St. Bernardine said. "We urge the public to maintain healthy behaviors to significantly reduce the incidence of COVID-19 in our community: maintain a physical distance of six feet, wear a mask when in public, wash your hands and refrain from touching your face, and stay home when you are sick."
