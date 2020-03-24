A staff member at a school in San Bernardino has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the San Bernardino City Unified School District.
On March 23, the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health notified the district that a staff member at H. Frank Dominguez Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
"We know this information is concerning to you," the district said in a message on its website. "We reassure you that we are cooperating fully with the County Department of Public Health as they work diligently to notify those who may have come in contact with the staff member."
Due to privacy laws, the district is not able to provide additional information about the staff member, the district said.
All of the district's schools have been closed since March 13, as have schools throughout San Bernardino County.
"We encourage everyone to heed Gov. Newsom’s stay at home orders and practice good hygiene to help keep yourself and your loved ones healthy," the district said.
