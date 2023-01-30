A standoff in Loma Linda ended after a man who allegedly had discharged a weapon into the floor of an apartment was taken into custody, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident took place on Jan. 28 at about 12:17 p.m., when deputies from the Central Station responded to the 10700 block of Poplar Street. The reporting party stated her ex-boyfriend was inside the apartment with a gun.
When deputies arrived, they discovered the suspect, Malachai Moten, 23, was still inside the apartment. The reporting party asked him to leave, but he refused. The reporting party left the apartment with their child.
Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned Moten was a convicted felon. Deputies were able to establish telephone contact with Moten and he refused to safely exit the apartment, the Sheriff’s Department said.
As a precaution, nearby apartments were evacuated. Personnel from the Sheriff's Department's Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) were requested to assist with the call.
When all attempts to have Moten surrender were exhausted, SED personnel made entry into the apartment, the Sheriff’s Department said. Moten was located inside and was taken into custody without further incident.
Subsequent to Moten's arrest, a search warrant of the apartment was served, which led to the discovery of a shotgun.
Moten was booked at Central Detention Center on charges of cruelty to a child, felon in possession of a firearm, and willful discharge of a firearm. Bail was set at $250,000.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.
