Stolen commercial semi-tractor trucks that were filled with hundreds of AC units were found by police, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The investigation began when officers responded to a report of one recovered truck in San Bernardino, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on March 6.
While at the location, officers continued their investigation and located two additional unreported stolen semi-trailers.
One of the trailers was unsecured and partially loaded with 155 AC units.
A total of 459 AC units were recovered, with a value of more than $280,000.
