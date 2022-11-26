A suspect allegedly stabbed a store clerk during a robbery, but the injured clerk was still able to grab a gun and prevent the suspect from escaping, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident took place on Nov. 25 at about 11:07 a.m. at the One Stop Liquor in the 26500 block of Baseline Street in Highland, where Walter Carranza, a 30-year-old Highland resident, allegedly attempted to steal a beer.
When the victim, a 36-year-old employee of the liquor store, confronted Carranza, Carranza allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a large knife.
Carranza walked from the store to the intersection of Baseline Street and Central Avenue, but the victim retrieved a firearm and held Carranza at gunpoint.
Witnesses observed a deputy driving in the area and alerted the deputy to the incident. Several deputies arrived within seconds and detained Carranza.
Deputies immediately provided medical aid to the victim, who was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
Carranza was booked at Central Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Highland Police / Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
