A driver and his passenger wanted to have fun while street racing in Redlands recently, but it didn’t turn out well for them.
On Jan. 14, officers responded to the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and Nevada Street, where a number of vehicles were reported racing and doing donuts in the intersection late at night, according to a Facebook post by the Redlands Police Department.
As officers were dispersing the group, one vehicle attempted to do a donut around one of the police cars. The vehicle then fled.
After a short pursuit, the suspect drove over a median at San Bernardino Avenue and Nevada Street, damaging and deflating all four of his tires.
Then the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly apprehended and taken into custody, police said.
