A 14-year-old Los Osos High School student was arrested for allegedly making criminal threats at that school in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 1, two Los Osos students received text messages regarding threats made to the school. Detectives deemed the threats were not credible but continued their investigation.
Later in the week, detectives identified the person responsible for sending the texts and arrested the student.
The investigation revealed the threats were a hoax and there was never any danger to the students or staff.
