A 13-year-old student who was carrying a loaded handgun on a middle school campus in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Sept. 27 at about 12:21 p.m., the Rialto P.D. received information about the case and contacted the student, who was found to have a loaded handgun in a backpack at Kolb Middle School.
The student was taken into custody at 1:13 p.m. and booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of possession of a firearm in a gun-free school zone and possession of a concealed firearm.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone who may have information related to this incident contact Investigations Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932109238.
