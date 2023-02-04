Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District responded to the school and provided medical treatment to the students.
School staff members have notified the student's parents. Detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the school and are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
