A crisis was averted when a suicidal man who possessed several firearms was detained peacefully by police in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Officers responded on the morning of Aug. 6 to a residence where the man had reportedly handed a loaded gun to his wife and asked her to shoot him. The wife refused and called 9-1-1. Dispatchers instructed the woman to leave the residence.
Police determined the man had 11 firearms registered to him.
A Redlands officer trained in de-escalation techniques negotiated with the man to exit the residence, and he was detained and taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
Police served a search warrant on the home and recovered 12 firearms and three canisters filled with ammunition, which were taken for safekeeping, police said.
