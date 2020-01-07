San Bernardino County 2nd District Supervisor Janice Rutherford is accepting applications from residents interested in filling vacancies on the Behavioral Health Commission, Senior Affairs Commission, or San Bernardino County Trails Committee.
“The citizen advisory groups appointed by the Board of Supervisors provide valuable insight to the Board and County departments that offer a range of services and programs for our residents,” Rutherford said. “I encourage anyone who has the desire to serve and to make a difference in their community to apply for one of these vacancies.”
• Behavioral Health Commission members review and comment on mental health services provided by the county. No commissioner or his/her spouse shall be a full-time or part-time employee of a county behavioral health service, an employee of the State Department of Mental Health, or an employee or a paid member of the governing body of a Bronzan-McCorquodale contract agency.
• Senior Affairs Commission members make recommendations on how the county can best address the needs of seniors and review existing programs and services for seniors.
• San Bernardino County Trails Committee members make recommendations to San Bernardino County Regional Parks regarding the development of a well-balanced trail system that preserves and enhances the quality of life in the county.
To apply online, visit http://cms.sbcounty.gov/cob/Forms/BCCApplication.aspx. Applicants can fill out and submit forms online or print the application and mail it to the San Bernardino County Clerk of the Board, 385 N. Arrowhead Avenue, San Bernardino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.