Twice during the past four years, San Bernardino County fought off efforts by the state and the courts to release sexually violent predators from other counties into San Bernardino County neighborhoods.
On July 11, the Board of Supervisors said “no more” and unanimously passed a resolution presented by Board Chair Dawn Rowe strongly opposing the release into San Bernardino County of any sexually violent predator with no known ties to the county.
“We are not California’s dumping ground,” said Rowe, whose Third District is home to the three communities targeted by the two most recent attempted releases of out-of-county sexually violent predators into San Bernardino County. “If the state and the courts insist on releasing dangerous criminals who should probably spend the rest of their lives locked up, they should do it where these people came from, and where adequate resources exist to watch their every move.”
Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, who represents the 2nd District, added: “Ensuring our families have safe neighborhoods is my top priority. Protecting families and children from sexually violent predators is common sense. I will make sure the message is loud and clear that they are not welcome here.”
Supervisors said the county’s concern is not just that releasing sexually violent predators from other counties into San Bernardino County is grossly unfair, but that the targets have been rural communities with more limited public safety resources than urban communities.
“My office and San Bernardino County continue to collaborate with the California Legislature to advocate for legislation that mandates sexually violent predators are not placed into our county if the crimes were not committed here,” said Sheriff Shannon Dicus. “We need a fair and just system that ensures accountability and consequences for individuals who commit these heinous acts.”
Under California law, a sexually violent predator is defined as an individual who has been convicted of a sexually violent crime against one or more persons and has been diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes the individual a danger to the health and safety of others because it is likely the individual will commit sexually violent criminal behavior without in-custody treatment.
“The District Attorney’s Office and San Bernardino County have shouldered the burden of navigating two proposed placements of out-of-county sexually violent predators, both which required a tremendous amount of resources and time in research and litigation,” said District Attorney Jason Anderson. “Our office supports this resolution, which ensures public safety of our residents, specifically those in rural communities that are targeted in these attempts.”
In October 2019, the county learned a judge in Ventura County ordered the release of sexually violent predator Ross Wollschlager to a residence in Joshua Tree. His offenses included rape and lewd and lascivious acts on a child in Ventura County. Wollschlager had never lived, worked, or committed crimes in San Bernardino County and he had no family in the county. Later that month, the Board of Supervisors, Sheriff, and District Attorney successfully blocked Wollschlager’s placement.
In March 2021, the county learned a judge in Orange County ordered the release of sexually violent predator Lawtis Rhoden into Twentynine Palms. His offenses included rape by force, forceful sexual penetration, and sexual battery committed against girls between the ages of 13-18 in Los Angeles and Orange counties, Tennessee and Florida. Like Wollschlager, Rhoden had never lived, worked, or committed crimes in San Bernardino County and he had no family in the county.
The court withdrew its plan to place Rhoden in Twentynine Palms. But four months later, the County learned an Orange County judge ordered Rhoden released into Newberry Springs. Once again, the Board of Supervisors, Sheriff, and District Attorney successfully blocked the placement.
