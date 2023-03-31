Supervisors direct $72.2 million to fight homelessness
Efforts to combat homelessness throughout San Bernardino County received a major boost on March 28 from county supervisors, who unanimously agreed to leverage $72.7 million in federal, state and county resources to support the landmark 2022 Homeless Strategic Action Plan approved by the board in June.
“Addressing the root causes of homelessness is the most effective means of reducing the numbers of people experiencing homelessness and providing a path forward for the individuals and the community at large,” said 4th District Supervisor Curt Hagman. “As a board, we are leveraging all of the resources at our disposal and thinking outside the box by linking housing and other services to give people who are struggling a foundation of stability. This approach enables people to break through the challenges they are facing and get back on their feet and off the streets.”
The Homeless Initiatives Spending Plan approved by the Board of Supervisors includes $15 million from the county’s general fund for a new County Housing Development Grant to support community-based homeless housing projects.
“San Bernardino County is taking a positive step to address homelessness with the Board of Supervisors action to approve funding for transitional housing and recuperative care,” said 5th District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “This will begin the necessary steps to increase much needed capacity for the unsheltered population while providing the necessary services. We look forward to our continued efforts on working with the community to meet the challenges of homelessness.”
“San Bernardino County is leading the way in addressing homelessness from a regional approach,” said 2nd District Supervisor Jesse Armendarez. “Today’s investment will create opportunity from housing and wrap-around services throughout our county and strengthen coordination with cities and nonprofit organizations.”
The money will go toward six strategic initiatives that are aimed at addressing the root causes of homelessness by increasing the supply of housing opportunities for at-risk populations:
• The Pacific Village Phase II expansion ($29.7 million) is one of several collective impact approaches to address homelessness in the county. Each of the treatment and housing typologies will provide individuals with semi-private or private housing rather than congregate dormitory beds. Private housing provides a stable, dignified living situation and can be tailored to fit the specialized needs of individuals who require high levels of social and behavioral health supports needed to accept and maintain housing. It is anticipated that Pacific Village will increase the number of individuals connected with housing and supportive services by 698 to about 726 annually.
• The Kern Street Adult Residential Facility expansion ($2.5 million) will convert an existing adult residential facility to a 30-bed facility that provides rooms, meals, supervision, distribution of medicine, and personal care assistance to individuals with chronic behavioral health issues and who are unable to live by themselves.
• At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the xounty initiated agreements under the State funded Project Roomkey program with numerous hotels and motels to house homeless individuals on a temporary basis. This funding ended on March 31, and there is a need to prevent this population returning to homelessness due to age and high medical risk factors. The Project Roomkey Continuance initiative ($4.4 million) will provide for the continued temporary housing support of 80 to 90 beds and the necessary components of housing, food, laundry services and security for an additional year as individuals transition from temporary to permanent housing.
• The Social Work Action Group, or SWAG, performs street outreach, engagement, housing navigation and case management services to individuals and families who are homeless by addressing the whole-person care approach. SWAG works in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) team, Department of Behavioral Health, Department of Aging and Adult Services and community-based providers to provide services. In partnership with SWAG, the county has engaged with 165 homeless individuals since December of 2021, with 63 (38 percent) of those individuals being sheltered. A recommendation to extend the current contract with SWAG for an additional two years ($3.4 million) was unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors.
• The County Housing Development Grant initiative will have staff explore the development of a $20 million county grant program that can be offered to third parties (primarily partner cities) to support homeless housing projects, with a focus on the construction of new units, that provide additional housing beds (which may include emergency shelters). The goal of this program would be to create and operate additional low-cost housing units for homeless and displaced individuals. This program is in the conceptual stage and specific program details and budget adjustments will be brought forward for board approval at a future date.
• The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) HOME-ARP Program allocated the county $12.7 million to assist with addressing the region’s housing needs and provision of homeless services.
