The Supreme Court on June 24 overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling which established the constitutional right to abortion.
The ruling will not affect California, where polls have shown that most residents did not want Roe v. Wade to be struck down, but it will have a major impact in more than a dozen states which are planning to implement abortion bans.
Assure Pregnancy Clinic, which is located in Fontana, did not immediately put a comment on its website about the Roe vs. Wade decision. The website described the clinic as being operated by “a group of volunteers, donors, and paid staff that are fighting for the lives of unborn children in Southern California.”
The Assure Pregnancy Clinic website said: “Abortion hurts women. We want every woman to know she deserves better. Every day, Assure Pregnancy Clinic provides education and life-affirming alternatives to abortion to women experiencing unplanned pregnancies.”
Here are some reactions to the Supreme Court’s decision from area political leaders:
—— FRED M. WHITAKER
Chairman of the Republican Party of Orange County
"Today the Supreme Court of the United States recognized the fundamental right to life in our nation's constitution. The 6-3 decision is courageous and correct.
In the majority opinion, the Supreme Court also recognized due process comes through the legislature directly elected by the people and not an unelected court. This issue will now return to each individual state, their people and their elected representatives - where it belongs.
As Republicans, we believe the in the right to life and we believe the Supreme Court's responsibility is to uphold the constitution. We applaud the Supreme Court's decision, but the debate will continue here in California where we expect the Democrat legislature to take an extreme pro-choice position including late term, unlimited and unregulated abortion.
In November, we expect this issue to be on the ballot for the voters of California to decide. We are committed as a party to taking our position directly to voters and are confident Californians are not as extreme as our legislature.
While we hold a different position than our political opponents, we urge Orange County Democrats to call for calm during this moment. The calls for violence and rage against justices, churches and pregnancy centers are dangerous. The debate will and should continue in a peaceful and respectful manner. Our ability to do that is what holds our country together."
—— NORMA TORRES
Congresswoman (D-35th District)
“With this devastating opinion, six members of the Supreme Court have concluded that women do not have the right to self-determination and personal autonomy. This conservative-majority Court, most of whom are men, has decided they have the authority to control and determine the most important aspects of a woman’s life — their families, their careers, and their futures — since they don’t believe women have a right to make those decisions for themselves. They have decided women are second-class citizens.
This sets our country back decades, reversing so many years of hard-fought progress. It will deeply harm those who are most vulnerable, including women experiencing poverty and Black and Latino women. It will harm the health and economic stability of millions of Americans. And it will allow states to launch even more extreme attacks to criminalize the health care decisions of women. I fear for what this decision means for other rights we have long accepted as Constitutionally protected and guaranteed.
In spite of this decision, and driven by its gravity and urgency, we will continue to fight in Congress to defend the rights of women to have full control of their own bodies. The Supreme Court has today abandoned our core value of liberty, but as long as I have the ability, I will work to defend the freedoms of all Americans.”
—— PETE AGUILAR
Congressman (D-31st District)
“The decision overturning Roe v. Wade rolls back more than 50 years of settled law and ensures that girls growing up in America will have less freedom than their mothers and grandmothers. Make no mistake, right-wing Republicans are going to use today’s decision to implement a nationwide abortion ban and even go after access to birth control in many places. We cannot let that happen. The lives of millions of women are at risk. The Senate must pass legislation codifying the right to seek an abortion into law, even if it means getting rid of the filibuster.”
