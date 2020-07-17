A 47-year-old suspect allegedly punched a victim and then hit him with his car, but the victim retaliated by knocking out the suspect with a punch during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 16 at 8 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were dispatched to a call regarding an assault in the 10900 block of Terra Vista Parkway.
The victim, who is a tow truck driver, reported he was repossessing a Nissan Altima when he heard someone yelling. When he turned to see who it was, the suspect, later identified as Osman Mubarak, allegedly punched the victim in the head.
Mubarak got into the Nissan and drove forward to detach it from the tow truck. Mubarak was unable to drive any further because the car was facing a brick wall. Mubarak reversed and hit the victim in the leg, but was still unable to go any further, the Sheriff's Department said.
Mubarak got out of the Nissan and into the tow truck in an attempt to leave. The victim reached in and took the keys out of the ignition before he pulled Mubarak out of his tow truck. After a brief struggle, the victim punched Mubarak in the face, rendering him unconscious.
When deputies arrived, Mubarak had already regained consciousness and was sitting in his Nissan. He was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and was booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $75,000 bail.
