A 51-year-old man was arrested after guns and drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Dec. 5 at about 9:21 p.m., deputies from the Central Patrol Station conducted the traffic stop on a vehicle with illegal window tint at Highland and Victoria avenues.
The driver, Martin Entler, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and did not have a valid driver's license. Entler also had an active warrant for his arrest.
During an inventory search of Entler's vehicle before it was towed, deputies located three firearms -- a .38 special loaded handgun, a 20 gauge sawed off shotgun, and a black short barreled AR-15. All firearms had their serial numbers scratched off.
In addition, deputies located about 358 grams of methamphetamine, a large quantity of clear plastic baggies used for the individual packaging of drugs for sale, three functioning digital scales, and $2,400 in cash.
Entler was booked at Central Detention Center on gun and drug charges.
