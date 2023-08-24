A suspect was arrested after an off-road vehicle pursuit in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officers assigned to the Off-Highway Vehicle Team (OHV) were conducting off-road enforcement in the Santa Ana Riverbed for illegal activity and trespassing violations, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 23.
During the operation, the OHV team observed a black Can-Am trespassing and driving at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the driver of the Can-Am accelerated and fled from the officers, initiating a vehicle pursuit, police said.
During the pursuit, the driver drove recklessly at speeds of 50-60 miles per hour through sandy fields and terrain with more than 10 inches of high-flowing water. On multiple occasions, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to almost roll over.
The pursuit came to an end when the Can-Am became disabled.
The driver of the Can-Am, later identified as 28-year-old Gaytan Enriquez of Pomona, was taken into custody and later booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of obstructing/resisting officers and reckless driving.
The Can-Am was towed following the arrest.
