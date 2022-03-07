A suspect was arrested for allegedly robbing $11,000 worth of pharmaceuticals from a Rialto store, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officers responded to a robbery in progress at a local Walgreens, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 4.
When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Ignacio Camargo, was seen leaving the store with a bag.
Officers attempted to detain Camargo, but he started to run, which led to a short foot pursuit. Officers were able to detain Camargo with the bag filled with the pharmaceuticals. An airsoft handgun was also located in his possession, police said.
Through further investigation, it was learned that the suspect jumped over the Walgreens pharmacy counter and simulated he had a weapon toward employees, demanding pharmaceutical narcotics, police said. In fear, employees allowed the suspect to access different medication.
The recovered medication was returned to Walgreens, and Camargo was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a robbery charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.