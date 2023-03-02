Police arrested an 18-year-old Redlands man on a charge of attempted murder on Feb. 26 following a stabbing in the parking lot in front of CVS, 101 Redlands Mall Street, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Police responded to a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. reporting a man wearing a blue ski mask and armed with a knife threatening people in the parking lot. Dispatchers were able to locate the suspect on surveillance cameras near a red sedan.
As units responded, an officer located the vehicle traveling north on Orange Street at a high rate of speed. Police pursued the vehicle into a cul-de-sac in the 100 block of Doyle Avenue, where three men jumped out and fled on foot.
An officer located one of the men, Vicente Freddy Joe Meza, wearing a blue ski mask, in an alley behind Doyle Avenue and took him into custody.
As officers were involved in the vehicle pursuit, other officers located a 21-year-old San Bernardino man at CVS suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.
Meza is being held at West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon in lieu of $1 million bail.
Investigators are working to locate additional suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Redlands Police Dispatch at (909) 798-7681, ext. 1.
