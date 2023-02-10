A 30-year-old transient, originally from Sacramento, was arrested on charges of robbery, assault and attempted murder after he allegedly brutally attacked a clerk at a Boost Mobile cell phone store in Redlands and stole the woman’s phone, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Marcus Levon Crowley entered the store at 766 Tennessee Street and began talking to the employee before making his way around the counter and cornering her. Crowley allegedly began choking the woman and then threw her against the wall and onto the floor. When she escaped and tried to call 911, Crowley forced her into a back room, where he again choked her before stealing her phone.
Crowley left the store on foot, pushing a shopping cart.
Police located Crowley a short time later in front of Orangewood High School with the stolen phone in his possession. He was arrested without incident.
Crowley is being held at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino in lieu of $1 million bail.
The victim was treated at the hospital for a broken finger and pain, the Redlands P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 9.
