A suspect who was being pursued by police died when his vehicle crashed into four other vehicles in a Rialto intersection on Feb. 10, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At about 12:25 p.m., a Rialto P.D. motor officer initiated a traffic stop on a black Infinity Q50 near the intersection of Merrill Avenue and Spruce Avenue for an excessive speed violation.
The driver of the Infinity initially yielded to the officer’s traffic stop. But when the officer approached the vehicle, the driver fled in the Infinity. A pursuit ensued through Rialto, and during the pursuit, the suspect allegedly attempted to use his vehicle to hit a second motor officer.
The pursuit came to an end when the Infinity ran a red light at the intersection of Rialto Avenue and Cactus Avenue, colliding into four occupied vehicles. Only one driver complained of minor pain as a result of these collisions.
The suspect was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rialto Fire Department.
The suspect has been identified as David Smith, a 26-year-old resident of San Bernardino, who was on parole due to a 2019 felony conviction for felony evading a peace officer. Investigators located a stolen semi-automatic handgun, illegal 30 round magazine and narcotics in the suspect’s vehicle.
At the request of Rialto P.D., the San Bernardino Police Department assisted with the investigation.
The Rialto P.D. requests that anyone who may have information about this incident contact Sergeant Dan Smith at (909) 644-6025. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932201543.
