A suspect was arrested after he allegedly abandoned a car after causing a crash, broke into two homes, and attacked multiple people, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 28 at 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 22000 block of Napa Court in Grand Terrace, and Justin Kincaid, a 37-year-old resident of Loma Linda, was identified as the suspect in the case.
Investigating deputies determined Kincaid allegedly caused a traffic collision in Grand Terrace and abandoned his vehicle. Kincaid then walked to a nearby residence and forced entry into the victim's home. Kincaid allegedly threatened to kill the victim, her father, and sister, the Sheriff’s Department said. He fought with the three occupants and they forced him out of their home.
Kincaid proceeded to walk to a second nearby residence and used a shovel to break a window. He allegedly argued and threatened the homeowner, and then attempted to kill the homeowner by hitting him with a shovel. Deputies arrived and intervened to prevent further assault to the victim.
Kincaid was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and spousal abuse. He was being held on $125,000 bail.
