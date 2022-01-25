A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder which occurred last month in Muscoy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 9 at 9:12 p.m., deputies from Central Station responded to a shooting that occurred in the 2400 block of Macy Street. When deputies arrived, they located a man, identified as Jimmy Vivian, 28, of Highland lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. Deputies attempted life saving measures, but Vivian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail also responded to the scene, and through investigation they learned that Vivian arrived at the residence where an altercation occurred, resulting in the shooting. Through further investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Juan Martinez, a 20-year-old Muscoy man.
On Jan. 24, deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division arrested Martinez in Muscoy and took him into custody. Martinez is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $1 million bail.
