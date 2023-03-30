A suspect in a carjacking case in Redlands was arrested after a high-speed pursuit that ended in Colton on March 27, according to the Redlands Police Department.
San Bernardino Police Department officers arrested Pasadena resident Manuel Jose Delgado, 42, and then they located evidence that indicated Delgado was in possession of a vehicle stolen in a carjacking on March 26.
The carjacking occurred after the victim went to an alley behind the 1000 block of Tribune Street with a woman he had met earlier online. When he arrived, a man later identified as Delgado allegedly entered the rear passenger side of the vehicle, threatened the victim at gunpoint and demanded his personal property. The suspects then forced the victim out of the car, a 2015 white Chrysler 200, and drove away.
Delgado, who is currently on probation for carjacking in Los Angeles County, is being held at West Valley Detention Center on multiple felony charges, including carjacking, felony evasion, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
The female suspect is still outstanding. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives R. Cordoba or J. Valdivia at (909) 798-7681.
