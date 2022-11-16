A suspect wanted on robbery and assault charges in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested after leading deputies on a wild and dangerous pursuit through three cities, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 13 at 12:56 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to a report of a robbery and criminal threats in the 7300 block of Lion Street. The suspect and female victim were involved in a domestic dispute and the suspect robbed the victim and threatened to harm her. Prior to deputies arriving, the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jaime Vargas, fled the location. A warrant for Vargas' arrest was issued.
Then on Nov. 15 at 1:18 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) located and attempted to apprehend Vargas in the 8600 block of Baseline Road. Vargas allegedly rammed a police vehicle and sped away to evade deputies.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Vargas, but he failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued through Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario, and Montclair.
During the chase, Vargas collided with a light pole in Ontario and an uninvolved motorist in Montclair, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Vargas abandoned his vehicle in the 9200 block of Monte Vista Avenue and ran toward the Montclair Plaza Shopping Mall. Deputies gave chase and arrested Vargas without further incident.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Vargas was booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of robbery, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony evading.
