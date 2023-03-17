A suspect in a stolen BMW led officers on a high-speed pursuit before crashing the vehicle in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Officers located the vehicle on March 12 following multiple alerts from Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The BMW was found at a gas station in the 500 block of East Redlands Boulevard.
The suspect took off in the vehicle before crashing and rolling over in a field near the 1400 block of North Church Street.
The suspect was taken into custody with minor injuries. The vehicle had been stolen in Moreno Valley earlier in the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.