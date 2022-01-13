A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after a pursuit ended on the Route 210 Freeway in Rialto on the morning of Jan. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident began when a deputy conducted a vehicle check at about 7:30 a.m., said Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez. The vehicle’s license plate came back as a stolen vehicle.
Additional Sheriff’s Department personnel assisted, but the driver of the car failed to yield, resulting in a pursuit. The California Highway Patrol and more Sheriff’s personnel eventually joined in the chase.
The pursuit came to an end on the 210 Freeway near Ayala Drive, when the vehicle became disabled.
Richard Felix Garcia, 27, of Banning, was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Investigators recovered stolen catalytic converters and a loaded firearm from the vehicle, Rodriguez said.
