A suspect was arrested in Colton after officers found an AK-47 and drugs in a vehicle, according to the Colton Police Department.
The incident occurred on Sept. 1, when officers stopped the vehicle for vehicle code violations and discovered the AK-47 with a loaded 30 round magazine, along with an additional 100 round drum magazine.
In addition to this weapon, they found one replica handgun and one airsoft gun, both difficult to determine real from fake, police said.
The suspect was also found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and was booked into jail, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.