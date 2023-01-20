A suspect was arrested after he allegedly caused a fire while trying to break into a homeowner’s shed in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
Earlier this month, the homeowner had his backyard shed broken into and two bicycles stolen, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Then on Jan. 17 at 3:45 a.m., police responded to a fire at this same residence and learned the suspect returned and used a pocket torch to melt the shed’s lock feature. The shed caught fire as the suspect entered and stole another bike, then rode off as the shed became engulfed, destroying a motorcycle, ATV, and fence and damaging the residence.
Officers conducted a lengthy investigation and located the suspect, Anthony Velasquez, at a motel in Ontario, where he was arrested. He was booked for multiple felonies, including arson, police said.
