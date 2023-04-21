A suspect was arrested in Riverside after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint in Grand Terrace, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On April 17 at about 6 p.m., deputies from Central Station responded to the report of a robbery in the 22400 block of DeBerry Street in Grand Terrace.
The victim met with Dylan Wheeler and two other unidentified suspects near their residence. The suspects confronted the victim and demanded the victim's property at gunpoint. The suspects fled the location in a vehicle after taking the victim's property.
Detectives discovered that one of the suspects, identified as Dylan Skylar Wheeler, lived within the city of Riverside. With the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department's Specialized Enforcement Division, Wheeler was taken into custody without incident at his home on April 19.
Wheeler was arrested on charges of robbery and conspiracy and was booked at West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $400,000 bail.
