A suspect was arrested when he crashed a stolen vehicle after a pursuit which began on the Route 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga on Nov. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident began at 11:35 a.m., when deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station observed a suspicious vehicle traveling in front of them on the 210 Freeway near the Base Line Road exit. A records check of the vehicle revealed it was reported stolen out of Victorville earlier in the day. Deputies activated their overhead lights and siren and attempted a traffic stop.
With heavy traffic ahead due to an accident, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gillian Saladino, a 32-year-old North Hollywood resident, crossed several lanes of the freeway and on to the shoulder of the road and accelerated at a high rate of speed, authorities said.
Due to safety concerns, the pursuit by deputies was terminated; however, the California Highway Patrol’s airship continued monitoring the vehicle.
Saladino drove into Glendora, where his vehicle collided with a tree and he fled the scene. Glendora Police Department officers responded to the area and located Saladino. Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station also responded and took custody of Saladino.
Saladino was booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $100,000 bail. He was charged with evading police, disregard for safety, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
