A suspect was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle while attempting to evade officers in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for vehicle code violations when the driver fled, evaded police, and later was involved in a collision, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 19.
The suspect was then taken into custody without incident, police said.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located narcotics and money consistent with narcotic sales, police said.
The vehicle was towed and the driver was arrested on several felony charges.
