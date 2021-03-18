A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted clerks at a store in Bloomington and committed a robbery, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 15 at about 3:07 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard in reference to a robbery that had taken place at the AM/PM store.
Deputies spoke with staff and learned an unknown man had assaulted the clerks and had taken merchandise by force. The clerks sustained minor injuries and advised the subject had frequented the store before.
After deputies conducted an investigation, Andrew Jimenez, 22, of Bloomington was located in the area and taken into custody without incident. Jimenez was positively identified as the subject allegedly responsible for committing the robbery. Jimenez was transported to West Valley Detention Center.
