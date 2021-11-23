A suspect was arrested after he allegedly brandished a firearm at victims and barricaded himself inside a residence in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Nov. 18 at about 5 p.m., deputies responded to the 7400 block of McKinley Street regarding a subject, later identified as Michael Briones, who attempted to break into a residence.
Through investigation, it was determined Briones parked his vehicle in front of a random residence armed with two semi-automatic pistols. Briones entered an RV park and allegedly brandished a pistol at a resident. Briones fled the location but left a pistol and about 11 ounces of methamphetamine behind, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Briones attempted to hide in a nearby residence but was located when the residents called 911. Briones was considered to be armed, as multiple witnesses and video surveillance indicated he was armed with a pistol. Briones barricaded himself in the garage of the residence and a standoff ensued.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Specialized Enforcement Division (SED) responded and assumed control of the scene. Multiple attempts were made to have Briones exit the residence peacefully but were unsuccessful.
After more than three hours of attempted negotiations, SED was able to force Briones from the residence and he was taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Department said.
A loaded semi-automatic pistol with a high capacity magazine was located in the garage. Briones was booked into Central Detention Center on multiple felony charges.
