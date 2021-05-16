A suspect who was fleeing from authorities was arrested on an attempted murder charge after he allegedly struck a deputy on the head with a metal pole, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 14 at 8:26 p.m., a deputy assigned to Grand Terrace conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple California Vehicle Code violations on Newport Avenue in Grand Terrace.
The driver, identified as Robert Hernandez, 45, was found to be on active felony probation for attempted murder and ran from the vehicle.
The deputy located Hernandez in the back yard of a mobile home. Hernandez allegedly attacked the deputy by striking him in the head with a metal pole.
Additional deputies arrived and were able to take Hernandez into custody. The deputy and suspect were transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
The unidentified deputy suffered a laceration to the top of his head as a result of the attack and was treated and released.
Hernandez is facing charges for attempted murder of a peace officer upon release from the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Central Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
