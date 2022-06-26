A suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges after he was found with weapons and drugs in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be selling methamphetamine and cocaine, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 26.
The subject was on active felony probation, and during a search of his vehicle, officers located a semiautomatic rifle, 6 ounces of methamphetamine, 15 grams of cocaine, and $3,500 in cash.
A search warrant was written and served, and the following items were located:
• One 20 gauge shotgun
• Two M1 rifles
• One revolver
• 35 grams of methamphetamine
• 10 grams of cocaine
• 100 Fentanyl pills
• 2 grams of black tar heroin
• 3 grams of powder heroin
"Great work to all involved in this investigation. Keep getting after it!" the Facebook post said.
