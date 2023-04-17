A suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff in a neighborhood in Rialto on April 13, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Patrol officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Teakwood Avenue after receiving reports of a subject armed with a rifle and shots fired inside a residence. Officers arrived and began evacuating residents from inside the house and the surrounding neighborhood, while the suspect remained inside, refusing to come out.
The Inland Valley S.W.A.T. team, made up of officers from Rialto, Colton, and Fontana police departments, responded to resolve the incident, along with the Crisis Negotiations Team.
After several hours negotiating with the suspect, he exited the residence and was taken into custody by Rialto P.D. personnel.
No residents were injured as a result of the gunshots fired by the suspect prior to police arrival.
"We want to thank the community for their patience as we worked toward a peaceful conclusion to the incident," the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 17.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Rialto resident Luis Carrera-Delpillar, was booked into West Valley Detention Center with no bail for multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats.
