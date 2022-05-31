A suspect was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through San Bernardino in a stolen vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 30 at about 2:56 a.m., Deputy Tarankow from the Sheriff's Central Station located a stolen vehicle at a business at Baseline Street and N. Waterman Avenue. Tarankow initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Leonardo Hernandez, sped away and refused to pull over, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies Tarankow and Solano pursued the vehicle, which went through multiple red lights and stop signs through the city.
The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled after it hit a curb near Highland Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue.
Hernandez was arrested on charges of evading with disregard for public safety and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Central Detention Center and was being held on $100,000 bail.
