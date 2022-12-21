A suspect was arrested in Montclair after several stolen catalytic converters and other items were allegedly found in his car, according to the Montclair Police Department.
On Dec. 20, a Montclair officer (who just completed field training the previous week to become a solo officer) was conducting routine patrol when he observed a vehicle commit several vehicle moving violations.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and then both the driver and passenger immediately fled on foot.
The officer was able to quickly apprehend the driver, who was later identified as Christopher Stachowski, a 26-year-old Upland resident.
During a search of his vehicle, the catalytic converters, burglary tools, replica firearms, and stolen items were located, police said.
Stachowski was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
