A suspect was arrested and illegal firearms were confiscated by deputies during an incident in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
"Deputies responded to a 911 call in the 26000 block of Bruce Street, where the suspect stated he was holding someone against their will," the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post on Aug. 20. "Deputies ensured the safety of everyone in the residence, and a search warrant was written."
The suspect was found to be under the influence of illegal drugs and was a convicted felon, the Sheriff's Department said. Convicted felons cannot possess ammunition or firearms.
The illegal firearms, ammunition, and accessories were seized, and the suspect was taken to jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.