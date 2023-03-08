A suspect was arrested as a result of a road rage incident in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On March 4 at about 6 p.m., the incident occurred in the Colonies shopping area, where one of the motorists allegedly brandished a firearm, police said.
Jose Goingo, a 24-year-old Pomona resident, was located and found to be in possession of a replica firearm. He was arrested and booked.
