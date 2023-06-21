A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit on June 21, according to the Upland Police Department.
Early in the morning, officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle near Euclid Avenue and the Interstate 10 Freeway in Upland. The vehicle fled, resulting in the lengthy pursuit.
During the chase, the driver (a documented gang member) threw a loaded gun and drugs from the vehicle, police said.
As the vehicle tried to exit on Citrus Avenue in Covina, it crashed, and the suspect was taken into custody.
