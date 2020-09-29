Following a pursuit which started in Rancho Cucamonga, a suspect was arrested on charges of felony evading and a no bail warrant, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 25 at about 1:03 a.m., Sergeant Kevin Warner from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on a black Volvo sedan in the area of Hellman Avenue and 8th Street. Warner contacted the driver, who could not produce identification, became nervous and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Warner and deputies pursued the suspect, who showed a wonton disregard for public safety as he fled from marked patrol vehicles, endangering the public, the Sheriff's Department said.
The suspect entered onto the west Interstate 10 Freeway, and just before Mountain Avenue, the vehicle was sparking and became disabled. The suspect then fled on foot and was quickly located.
The vehicle burst into flames shortly after the stop. The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries.
The suspect, Roman Isiah Castillo, a 26-year-old Ontario resident, was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and an unrelated no bail warrant.
