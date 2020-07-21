A suspect was arrested for felony violations of alleged pimping and pandering of a minor and having unlawful sex with a minor, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On July 13 at about 6 a.m., patrol officers contacted the S.B. Police Department’s Vice Team regarding a possible human trafficking case. The suspect was identified and a Ramey warrant was obtained.
The suspect, Travon Shannon-Grey, 26, was located and later arrested.
A juvenile victim was with the suspect at the time of his arrest. She was rescued from that environment and released to her relatives.
The suspect was transported to West Valley Detention Center and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
----- IN A SEPARATE INCIDENT, the Vice Team conducted a street-level prostitution operation on July 16 and developed information regarding a prostitute working from a local downtown motel room.
Officers identified the prostitute and her suspected pimp, who was later identified as Cory Grimes, 35.
The suspect was arrested and then transported to West Valley Detention Center. He was booked for felony violations of alleged pimping and pandering of an adult. Grimes was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
The victim was rescued from that environment and released to her friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.