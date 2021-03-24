A suspect has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a freeway shooting in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred on Jan. 26 at about 9:48 a.m. on the Route 210 eastbound to Del Rose Avenue off-ramp. A man in a red 2016 Nissan Altima allegedly shot at and struck a Caltrans sweeper truck before fleeing the scene.
Through a coordinated effort between the CHP San Bernardino Area and Inland Division Investigative Services Unit, the suspect vehicle and suspect were identified. The suspect, Ronald Jaramillo, Jr., 26, is a resident of San Bernardino.
During the early morning hours of March 24, the Inland Division Warrant Service Team served two warrants, and Jaramillo was taken into custody without incident. Jaramillo was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
This is still an ongoing investigation. Witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact Investigator G. Lomenick at (909) 383-4247.
