A suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot and wounded a victim after a traffic collision in Highland, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The incident occurred on Oct. 22 at about 11:32 p.m. in Highland. After first responders arrived at the scene, the 27-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound and survived.
During the investigation, deputies determined the shooting occurred near the intersection of Boulder Avenue and Baseline Street. It was determined the victim and suspect were involved in a minor traffic collision and the victim drove away from the scene. The suspect chased the victim and fired several rounds, striking the victim and his vehicle.
On Nov. 2, detectives from the Highland Sheriff's Station served a search warrant related to the investigation and arrested Roy Smith, a 35-year-old Highland resident, in connection with the shooting. Smith was booked at Central Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Highland Police / Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.